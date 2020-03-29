The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Sandra B. Williams Obituary
devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, departed this life peacefully on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 in Portsmouth, Virginia. She was born May 18, 1944 to William Edward Jones, Sr. and Fannie Bell Johnson of Portsmouth, Virginia. Growing up she attended St. Paul Holiness Church and later became a member of Calvary Revival. She was an alumna of I.C. Norcom High School and later furthered her education at Tidewater Community College majoring in Business,she retired from Portsmouth Social Services. She is survived by three sons, Anthony Williams, Portsmouth, VA; Michael Williams, Norfolk, VA; & Montaque Williams, Virginia Beach, VA; two daughters, Nelda Williams, Richmond, VA & Bonita McInnis, Norfolk, VA; sixteen grandchildren; thirty-one great-grandchildren; brothers, Williams E. Jones, Jr. (Cynthia), Charles Jones, Gregory Jones, Harold Jones (Kim), Walter Jones (Iris), Reginald Jones (Brenda), & Myron Jones; sisters, Sheila Jones (Henry), Theresa Shaw (James), Arsenia Burns, & Nedra Poole; and many loving nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert L. Williams. There will be a public viewing on April 1, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 5605 Portsmouth Boulevard, Portsmouth, VA and a private home going service on April 2, 2020 at 2 p.m.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 29, 2020
