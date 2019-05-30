Sandra Brock Harmon died May 24, 2019. She was 75. She was the daughter of Lloyd and Virginia Brock. Two of her sisters, Thelma Brock and Brenda Gatlin, and Sandra Brock Harmon died May 24, 2019. She was 75. She was the daughter of her brother, Roosevelt Brock, predeceased her.A native of Virginia Beach, Sandra graduated from Union Kempsville High School in 1962. She worked several years as a makeup artist for JCPenney before her retirement. She became a member of Enoch Baptist Church in 2007. A dedicated wife, loving mother, and loyal friend, Sandy will be forever remembered for her wit, style, and culinary magic.Sandra is survived by her husband of 52 years, Carolus Rodney Harmon; one daughter, Sonya (Espen) of Bergen, Norway; sister Linda Cooper of Washington, D.C.; nieces Virginia Kelly (Leon), Vickie Brock, and Keisha Cooper; nephews Kevin Brock, Michael Brock, John Skinner IV, Jason Skinner, and Lloyd Gilmore; three step-grandchildren; two step-great-grandsons; numerous grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, and in-laws; and many friends.The funeral will be Saturday, June 1st at 1 p.m. at Enoch Baptist Church, 5641 Herbert Moore Road, Virginia Beach, with Dr. Michael Daniels officiating. Arrangements were handled by PG Thomasson Funeral Services. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 30, 2019