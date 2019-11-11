|
Sandra Caputo West, a follower of Jesus Christ has gone to be with her Savior. Born July 15, 1945 in Hitchin England. She lived a life that reflected the glory of God. Always Kind, putting others before herself. She exemplified grace to all who met her.You would be hard pressed to find someone who's life wasn't enriched simply by being in her presence.She leaves behind her loving husband Ron; Her two sons Paul and Grady Gordon, their children Angelo, Matthew and Chris. Great-Grandchildren, Tristan and Riley. Her siblings, Maureen McKenna, Carole Jones (Rufus), Kathy Gramolini (Greg) and Andy Caputo (Brenda). There are many nieces, nephews, cousins and of course the Squad.The celebration of life will be on: Tuesday November 12, 2019 at 1:00 pm At: Freedom Baptist Church 308 Centerville Turnpike N. Chesapeake VA 23320. And He said, "My Presence will go with you, and I will give you rest."Exodus 33:14
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 11, 2019