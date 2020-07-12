1/
Sandra Coxe Huggins
Sandra Kay Coxe Huggins, 68, of Virginia Beach, spent her last days surrounded by her family and friends before going to spend eternity in heaven on July 10, 2020. Sandy was the beloved wife of Jim Huggins, owner of Fant Shoe Repair in Virginia Beach, and cherished mother of Christopher Huggins (wife, Cheryl) and Miranda Huggins Harp (husband, David). She was also the grandmama to three well loved granddaughters, Madelyn, Kalena, and Leilani. A Celebration of Life will be held at St. John's Baptist Church, 2300 Holland Rd., Virginia Beach, VA on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 2:00pm. Per Sandy's request, please wear bright colors.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
St. John's Baptist Church
