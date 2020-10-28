1/
Sandra Elizabeth Waugh Gainer
82, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away peacefully Thursday, October 22, 2020 in her home on Lake Gaston, Virginia surrounded by her family. Sandy leaves behind her husband of 57 years, Lowell; one son, Lee Gainer; two daughters, Jeanne Munday, Angela McCann and four grandchildren: Abigail, Cole and Allison Munday and Aidan McCann. Sandy grew up in Clarksburg, WV where she graduated from Washington Irving High School and played clarinet in the marching band. She worked at Monongahela Power for several years prior to her marriage to Lowell Gainer in 1963. She and Lowell moved to Chesapeake, VA in 1969 where she worked at Chesapeake General Hospital for several years as a volunteer then as a paid employee. She was a founding member and active parishioner of Prince of Peace Catholic Church. Upon retirement in 2000 she and her husband moved to their "dream" home on Lake Gaston in Bracey, VA where she once again volunteered at the local South Hill Hospital and took an active part in her local parish, St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church. She also enjoyed dear friends as a member of the local Red Hat Society. Sandy will always be remembered as a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother as well as a wonderful friend. A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Saturday October 31 at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church. A private burial will be held in Clarksburg, WV. Respects can be made at cremationofvirginia.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church
