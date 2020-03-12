The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348

Sandra Gayle Lewis

Sandra Gayle Lewis Obituary
Sandra Gayle Lewis, 72, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020. She was born in Portsmouth, VA to the late Sue Taylor Kelly. She was a member of Sweethaven Baptist Church.

She is survived by her loving husband, Kenny Lewis; a daughter, Teresa Light and husband Richard; a sister, Deborah Herrod and husband Richard; and three grandchildren, Kendra, Kenley and Chance Light.

A funeral service will be held 11 A.M. Monday, March 16, at Sweethaven Baptist Church by the Rev. Cary Borket. Burial will follow in Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the or the .

www.SturtevantFueneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 12, 2020
