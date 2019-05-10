The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Indian River Chapel
6568 Indian River Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
(757) 420-2350
Sandra Hawpe Barton

Sandra Hawpe Barton Obituary
Sandra H. Barton, 77, passed away on May 6, 2019 after a long battle with dementia. She spent her final days surrounded by family and friends in her home. Sandra was born in Newport News, VA on March 20, 1942, but her life truly started when she married the love of her life, Thomas, in 1959. They spent 59 Â½ years together with a love that will never end.Sandra is predeceased by her parents, Johnny and Margaret Hawpe and her sister, Margaret Turner.She is survived by husband, Thomas, children Cassy Peffley, Kenneth and Sandra Barton, and Chris Brewer, grandchildren James and Heather Peffley, Alex and Beth Peffley, Allison Brewer, and Delaney Brewer.Sandra lived a life filled with laughter, travels and love. She traveled around the world and especially enjoyed trips to Egypt, China, Russia and Europe. Her happiest times were those spent with family. Dinners were filled with laughter and stories. She could always be found cheering on her grandchildren at their many activities.Sandra spent many years in the restaurant business â€" as a manager of Samboâ€™s Restaurant and a waitress at Dennyâ€™s Restaurant. She will always be remembered and loved by her friends, co-workers and longtime customers.While Sandra loved flowers, she requested that the next time you go out to dinner that you very generously tip your server in her memory.The family will greet visitors at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Indian River Chapel on Monday, May 13, from 6:00 â€" 7:30 pm. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, May 14 at 11:00 am at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens, Suffolk, VA. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 10, 2019
