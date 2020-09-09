1/1
Sandra Hope Pickler
Sandra Hope Pickler, 81, of Elizabeth City, was called home to the Lord, Monday, September 7, 2020.

Born in Enosburg Falls, VT, she was the daughter of the late Ward Sherman and Winifred Whiting. She was also predeceased by her son, Gregory Newcomb.

Survivors include her husband Jimmy L. Pickler; two daughters, Carrie Butler (Carl), Donna Peacock; step-daughters Darlene Walters, Monica Butler (Tim) and Sherry Peters; a son, Jeffrey Newcomb (Teresa); step-sons Donald Pickler (Sandra), and Bruce Peters; 12 Grandchildren and 15 Great-Grandchildren.

The funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Friday, September 11, 2020 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesapeake. Rev. David Peterson will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Friends and family are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
01:00 PM
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
SEP
11
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
