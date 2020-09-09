Sandra Hope Pickler, 81, of Elizabeth City, was called home to the Lord, Monday, September 7, 2020.
Born in Enosburg Falls, VT, she was the daughter of the late Ward Sherman and Winifred Whiting. She was also predeceased by her son, Gregory Newcomb.
Survivors include her husband Jimmy L. Pickler; two daughters, Carrie Butler (Carl), Donna Peacock; step-daughters Darlene Walters, Monica Butler (Tim) and Sherry Peters; a son, Jeffrey Newcomb (Teresa); step-sons Donald Pickler (Sandra), and Bruce Peters; 12 Grandchildren and 15 Great-Grandchildren.
The funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Friday, September 11, 2020 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesapeake. Rev. David Peterson will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
