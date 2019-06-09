Sandra Jo Batchelor, 62, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away at home on May 22, 2019. Born in Hamilton, OH, Sandy has lived in Virginia Beach since 4th grade. She was a very talented child: she took art lessons, played piano, competed in gymnastics at Kempsville High School, and she studied ballet, to include several years at Old Dominion. With an eye for design, Sandy made a lot of her own clothing, and designed and made ballet costumes along the way. Her homes were always beautifully decorated, and in line with her love of nature and animals, she shared her homes with a variety of cats and dogs. In her professional life, Sandy was a light in the Tidewater community, applying her creative and organizational skills to the challenge of building up the tourist industry. She worked for 17 years at the Cavalier Hotel at Virginia Beach, helping vacationers have a positive experience at the beach. She then focused her energy on the growing city of Norfolk, where she worked as a sales manager at the Convention and Visitors Bureau for almost ten years, convincing many organizations to choose Norfolk as their destination for conferences and major meetings. For the past several years Sandy has served in many capacities at the Unity Church of Tidewater, most recently as office manager. As such, she brought a strength to the day-to-day operations of the Church. Her responsibilities have ranged from serving on the Board, to making sure the church was beautifully decorated for every occasion, and organizing numerous activities to build oneness in the community. No task was ever too small for her and Sandy always made everyone feel welcome. Family members left to cherish her memories are her mother, Rev. Joyce Kramer, sister, Carolyn Tancock (Jim), two nephews, James and Alexander, and cousins in the Charlottesville, VA and Baltimore, MD areas. The Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 15th, at the Unity Church of Tidewater, 5580 Shell Road. We would like to invite you to join us in this celebration of her life. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary