Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
12:30 PM
Norfolk Botanical Gardens in the Holly Room
Sandra Kay Landaker-Dennis


1953 - 2019
Sandra Kay Landaker-Dennis Obituary
Sandra Kay Landaker-Dennis, 66, of Norfolk, was unexpectedly taken from us on Sunday, June 30, 2019, in Richmond.

Born April 7, 1953, in Cumberland, MD, she was the daughter of the late William and Evelyn Schaffer. After working for many years as a Radiologic Technologist RT(R)(CT) at Bon Secours DePaul Hospital, she had finally retired in the summer of 2018, and enjoyed gardening, spending time with her family, and traveling.

There are no words for how much she will be missed by her husband, William Dennis; son Thomas Landaker II and Ashley Gray; daughter Krista Hollaway and Jeremy; stepdaughter Christine Som and Kosath; siblings Debbie Stoops, William J Schaffer, and Karyl Kuykendall; grandchildren Donovan and Nathaniel Hollaway; nieces, nephews, and all who were lucky enough to know her.

Sandra was known for having a heart bigger than she was, her inner strength, giving her honest opinion without sugar-coating it, and fixing dinner plates of food for people with two scoops more than they asked for. No one ever left her house hungry.

There will be a private cremation. An informal Celebration of her Life will be held at Norfolk Botanical Gardens in the Holly Room on Monday, July 8, 2019, at 12:30.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a in her name.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 7, 2019
