SUFFOLK- Sandra Ford, 78, died June 24, 2020. A native of Portsmouth, she worked as a floral designer for many years.

Sandra is survived by her husband of 60 years, George I. Ford, Jr.; daughter, Terri Spicer (Brian); two sons, Louis Ford (Doug) and George Ford III (Tammy); sister, Lynnette Prout (Mike); brother, Charles Chandler (Pat); eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and lifelong friends, James and Pat Dean.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 29, at 4 PM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Bennetts Creek Chapel, Suffolk, by the Rev. Tom Potter. www.SturtevantFH.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home- Bennetts Creek Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Sturtevant Funeral Home- Bennetts Creek Chapel
2690 Bridge Road
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 483-4392
