Sandra Leigh Darden, 60, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on July 20, 2019. She was a native of California and a resident of Norfolk, VA.
She served her country in the United States Navy and was awarded the Purple Heart Medal while stationed in Puerto Rico. She was a graduate of St. Leoâ€™s College and earned her Masterâ€™s of Social Work from Norfolk State University. She was employed by Sentara Neurology Specialists as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and previously held positions at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, Fleet and Family Support Center, Childrenâ€™s Hospital of The Kingâ€™s Daughters, among others.
Left to honor her memory are her loving daughters, Kelly Pierce, and her husband, Ryan, and Amy Fernandez and her fiancÃ©, Zach Weisberg. Survivors also include her sister, Cindy Wasilewski, and her husband, Ray, of Waukee, IA, and her brother, Scott Seaton, and his wife, Suzy, of San Francisco, CA. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Everett and Wyatt Pierce.
A memorial service will be held at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartmentsâ€™ Norfolk Chapel on Sunday, August 25 at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the . Online condolences may be sent to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 18, 2019