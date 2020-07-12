Sandra Stone Comer of Norfolk passed away June 24,2020. She was preceded in death by her parents Bill and Helen Stone, husband Michael, Sr., and son Michael, Jr. (Mickey). Sandra is survived by her daughter Deidre (Don); grandsons Drew (Tia), Dustin (Leslie), Devin (Katrina), and Dakota; granddaughters Kaitlyn and Jenna Comer; and four great grandchildren. Sandra taught special education for the Norfolk City schools for 30 plus years.
As per her wishes there will be no service, and in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to her charity of choice
: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.