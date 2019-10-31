|
Sandra Elizabeth Warren Davis, the daughter of Harold "Red" and Lillian Warren, born January 20, 1942 and raised in her beloved Norfolk old-time Berkley neighborhood, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Friday October 25th.
At the age of 12, she and her family moved to "Together Again" Virginia Beach where three
short years later, the love of
her life, Robert, unfolded his 6'4" body out of a tiny Renault. That was it! For over 60 years they grew closer together.
While Robert owned and operated Davis Masonry, Sandra was his other half, supporting him and together building a lasting legacy of intertwined work and family memories.
After her own children were in school, she went to work in the school cafeteria enjoying the students and making life-long friends. Leaving the cafeteria, she began working for her brother Harold in his land surveying office. She loved it. The office was close to her parents' home, so years of lunches at "Warrens' Restaurant" were enjoyed.
Her love for family and the Lord was abundant. Mom and Dad were founding members of Calvary Baptist Church in Virginia Beach. Dad was a Senior Deacon, Mom was a bonified "funster" serving in several different children's ministries over the years alongside her friends in the nursery and volunteering at Pembroke Elementary.
She was predeceased by her father and mother; her brothers David, Harold, Paul and Sam; her sister Carol; her grandson Stephen Warren Davis Jr.; her great-grandsons Robert Simon Davis, Chase Logan Gleason and Chance Landon Gleason.
Sandra leaves behind her loving children Margie Carol Dickson, Robert Joseph Davis Jr.(Dana), Gregory Scott Davis Sr.(Trish), and Stephen Warren Davis Sr.(Linda). She also leaves behind a sister Margie Frances Beacham, and a brother Michael Keith Warren. She was best known as Granny to Patty Upshur, Starr VanWingerden, Belle Dickson, Joy Dickson, Robert E. Dickson Jr., Brandon Davis Sr., Brooke Gleason, Gregory Scott Davis Jr., Jonathan Robert Davis, Rachel Slifer, Jacqueline Dugan and Cody Luchau. She was Great Granny to 35 and counting great-grandchildren.
Just as Robert always said, she WAS a wonderful woman! Family meant everything to her, and she meant the world to all of her family. All those that remain rejoice in the fact that our family's great patriarch and matriarch are reunited once again. Their love story continues through eternity.
Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, November 1st from 7-9pm, and a service will be held Saturday, November 2nd at 12:00pm; both will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, 4832 Haygood Road, Virginia Beach 23455. Burial will follow at Riverside Memorial Park in Norfolk at 1000 E. Indian River Road, Norfolk 23523.
