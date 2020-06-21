Sandra Willison "Sandy" Wunderly
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra "Sandy" Willison Wunderly, 78, passed away on May 24, 2020. Sandy was born in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Eleanor Willison and Robert Ellis Willison. She spent 57 amazing years married to Bill Wunderly, Jr.; 26 of those years as a supportive, loving, Navy wife. She never hesitated when she had to pack up her family's life and move from one side of the country to the other. Several times she made that drive with her two children in tow, as Bill had already started at his new duty station.

Sandy was an avid gardener and a faithful attendee of Kempsville Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed working in her yard and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a fixture at their various sporting events and life milestones. She enjoyed her friendships with her many hometown, Navy and neighborhood friends. Her smile and positive, loving personality were cherished by many.

Left behind to cherish and honor her memory are her daughter Susan Ennis, husband Rick and their children Zachary and Courtney; her daughter Christine Burke and her children Tyler and Sydney; her brothers John Willison and Robert Willison; and a host of other family and friends.

Sandy will be laid to rest in a private service at Rosewood-Kellum Memorial Park. A memorial service to honor her life (and Bill's) will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Kempsville Presbyterian Church, 805 Kempsville Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Kempsville Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved