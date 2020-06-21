Sandra "Sandy" Willison Wunderly, 78, passed away on May 24, 2020. Sandy was born in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Eleanor Willison and Robert Ellis Willison. She spent 57 amazing years married to Bill Wunderly, Jr.; 26 of those years as a supportive, loving, Navy wife. She never hesitated when she had to pack up her family's life and move from one side of the country to the other. Several times she made that drive with her two children in tow, as Bill had already started at his new duty station.
Sandy was an avid gardener and a faithful attendee of Kempsville Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed working in her yard and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a fixture at their various sporting events and life milestones. She enjoyed her friendships with her many hometown, Navy and neighborhood friends. Her smile and positive, loving personality were cherished by many.
Left behind to cherish and honor her memory are her daughter Susan Ennis, husband Rick and their children Zachary and Courtney; her daughter Christine Burke and her children Tyler and Sydney; her brothers John Willison and Robert Willison; and a host of other family and friends.
Sandy will be laid to rest in a private service at Rosewood-Kellum Memorial Park. A memorial service to honor her life (and Bill's) will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Kempsville Presbyterian Church, 805 Kempsville Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org.
Sandy was an avid gardener and a faithful attendee of Kempsville Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed working in her yard and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a fixture at their various sporting events and life milestones. She enjoyed her friendships with her many hometown, Navy and neighborhood friends. Her smile and positive, loving personality were cherished by many.
Left behind to cherish and honor her memory are her daughter Susan Ennis, husband Rick and their children Zachary and Courtney; her daughter Christine Burke and her children Tyler and Sydney; her brothers John Willison and Robert Willison; and a host of other family and friends.
Sandy will be laid to rest in a private service at Rosewood-Kellum Memorial Park. A memorial service to honor her life (and Bill's) will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Kempsville Presbyterian Church, 805 Kempsville Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 21, 2020.