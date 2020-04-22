|
|
Sandy Young Wiese, RN passed away peacefully on Friday, April 17, 2020. She was born on August 15, 1941 in St. Louis, MO. Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, George Stanley Young and Darlene Sullivan Young. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her great-granddaughter Cassidy Marie Brindle.
Sandy attended Granby High School and subsequently graduated from Lutheran High School, St. Louis, MO. She continued her education at Louise Obici School of Nursing in Suffolk, Virginia and graduated with her RN Degree. She then worked at Fairfax County Hospital, Fairfax, VA. Then she married the love of her life, Richard in Falls Church, VA in January 1963. As a nurse, Sandy worked at Norfolk General Hospital, Louise Obici Memorial Hospital, Virginia Beach Public Health Department, and for Correctional Medical Systems where she was the Medical Supervisor at the Virginia Beach Correctional Facility. As a military brat, Sandy lived in Madrid, Spain, Fort Campbell, KY, Norfolk, VA, Falls Church VA and Virginia Beach, VA. She was a member of First Lutheran Church, Norfolk, VA, Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Virginia Beach, VA, Christ Lutheran Church, Norfolk, VA, and St. Michael's Lutheran Church, Virginia Beach, VA where she was a choir member in each of her churches.
As a military wife, she and the children accompanied Dick to many duty stations. She was a Brownie/Girl Scout Troop leader with the girls, as well as a Cub Scout Den leader for the boys. As the children grew older and became involved in sports, she was their biggest cheerleader whether it was baseball, softball, or soccer. When Dick and Sandy moved from the city to the country the interests of the children changed to 4-H Livestock and Horse Clubs. She and Dick were volunteer EMT's for 13 years with the Blackwater Volunteer Rescue Squad.
Her greatest enjoyment was taking trips across the country in their motorhome with Dick, her children and grandchildren. Loved getting away to the Outer Banks, where she felt the most at home. She loved walking along the beach with her kids, grandkids or even alone looking for shells, other treasures and the coveted "sea glass".
Sandy is survived by her husband of 57 years, Richard (Dick) Wiese CDR USN Retired, her brother Patrick Morrissey (Suzette) of Santa Barbara, CA, her sister Janet Adam (David) of Mesa, AZ, sister in law Susan Yager of Denver, CO, brother in law Bruce Wiese (Sharon) of Washington, MO,. Four children, Shawn Carr (Mark) of Carrsville, VA, Ric Wiese (Janice) of Virginia Beach, VA, Shannon Bright (Jimmy) of Elizabeth City, NC, and Randy Wiese of Virginia Beach, VA; 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild, numerous nieces, nephews and family friends.
Special thanks to all the wonderful caregivers at Virginia Oncology Associates over the last nine years especially Dr. Celeste Bremmer and her team Angie, Dale, Ebony, and Jamie also Mary, Leia, Gabby and Laura along with the wonderful caregivers at Sentara Independence Infusion Center, Christine, Maria, Peggy, Maricel and Kim.
Sandy was universally loved! In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cancer Care Foundation of Tidewater (ccfot.org) or Courthouse Volunteer Rescue Squad, Virginia Beach, VA. A memorial and celebration of life service will be held at a later date at St. Michael's Lutheran Church.
