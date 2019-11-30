|
|
Sandra Reed Murphy passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Sandy was born to Richard and Dorothy Reed on July 31, 1943 in Dunkirk, New York. After graduating from Dunkirk High School, she attended nursing school in Jamestown, N.Y. where she became a registered nurse. Upon retirement, Sandy found joy in volunteering at Pembroke Meadows Elementary School.
Sandy is survived by her husband of thirty-seven years Danny Murphy, her two sons Chris Harman and Patrick Murphy and his wife Amanda Kirkpatrick, daughter Katie Murphy and significant other Nathan Harmon, two grandchildren Hailey Harman and Brendan Murphy, and her two great grandchildren Connor and Molly Engle.
Sandy will forever be remembered as a great wife and a wonderful mother, and she will be missed by family and friends who grieve her passing.
A celebration of life will be held at Rosewood Memorial Park, 631 N Witchduck Road, Virginia Beach, VA. 23455 on Sunday, December 1st at 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Reach Out and Read to support Sandy's lifelong love of reading or participate in your local Angel Tree for the Elderly program, another cause she supported each year.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 30, 2019