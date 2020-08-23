1/1
Sara Davis Mateyka
Sara Davis Mateyka, 45, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020, following a courageous battle with leukemia.

Sara was an amazing mother, sister, and daughter and she will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her father, James L. Davis, and is survived by her mother, Barbara Reed Davis, son Jordan, and her siblings, nieces, nephews, and many great friends.

Sara's service will be Saturday, August 29th at 12 pm at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Road Chapel. Interment will follow at Princess Anne Memorial Park. For full obituary and to offer online condolences please go to hdoliver.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Service
12:00 PM
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
Funeral services provided by
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880
