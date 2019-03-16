|
Sara Elizabeth Smith was much loved, 68, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on March 13, 2019.Born in Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Sara Briggs and the widow of Edward W. Smith, Sr.Left to cherish her memory: her daughter, Cynthia Smith; son, Edward Smith, II; sister, Patricia Yerkes; and numerous nieces and nephews. As well as countless friends and colleagues.The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, March 18, at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 16, 2019