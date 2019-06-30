|
Sara Jane Florence, 63, passed away June 27, 2019 in Johnson City, TN. She was born in Norfolk, VA, to Wilma T. and Joseph A. Florence, III. The family owned Florence Drug Store at Ocean View.
She is predeceased by her father, Joe Florence; and her brother, Tom Florence. She is survived by her mother, Wilma Florence; partner, Kevin Gregory; sisters: Ann Florence, Lea Florence (Geoffrey Hoare); brother, Dr. Joseph Florence, IV (Kaye); nieces and nephews: Heather Sheets, SSgt. John Mills (Kim), Nora Beauchamp (James), Gabriel Hoare (Liz Born), Maggie Roll (Les), Joseph Florence, V (Tess Wise), and Carter Florence; great-nieces and nephews: Annabelle and Emmaline Beauchamp, Evan and Garrett Sheets, and Silas Roll.
A graveside service will be held at the Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk, Virginia, Wed. July 3, at 10:00 am; with Rev. Rob Edwards and Rev. Kaye Florence officiating.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 30, 2019