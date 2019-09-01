|
Sara was born March 3, 1933 in Nekoma, North Dakota to the late Marville and Thomas J. Wood. Sara went to be with the Lord on August 26, 2019. Besides her parents, she is predeceased in death by her husband, Earl "Dink" May, her older brother, Darrell. Sister worked for Hall Construction at the Sheldon Arcade in Norfolk, VA. She also worked for her sister as a receptionist for Mary Ann wood School of Dance. She loved to travel, make crafts and spend time with her family.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Teresa May Barham (Mark); sister, Mary Ann Luke (Sam); nieces, Melina McPherson (Steve), Pat Thompson and Shevly Hillagas (Jack); nephews, Tom Hook (Jean) and Jeff Grove; great-nieces, Brittany, Kelsey, Kim and Amy; great-nephews, Samuel, Joseph, Dane, Hunter, Jeff and Jim and a number of cousins and extended family.
A celebration of her life will be held on September 14th at 2:00 at Great Bridge Baptist Church, 640 S. Battlefield Blvd, Chesapeake, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Great Bridge Baptist Church, Khedive Shrine Building Fund, Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society and The Union Mission. Please visit her Book of Memories at www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a note of encouragement to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 1, 2019