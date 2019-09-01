The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Great Bridge Baptist Church
640 S. Battlefield Blvd
Chesapeake, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sara May
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sara Jane "Sister" May


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sara Jane "Sister" May Obituary
Sara was born March 3, 1933 in Nekoma, North Dakota to the late Marville and Thomas J. Wood. Sara went to be with the Lord on August 26, 2019. Besides her parents, she is predeceased in death by her husband, Earl "Dink" May, her older brother, Darrell. Sister worked for Hall Construction at the Sheldon Arcade in Norfolk, VA. She also worked for her sister as a receptionist for Mary Ann wood School of Dance. She loved to travel, make crafts and spend time with her family.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Teresa May Barham (Mark); sister, Mary Ann Luke (Sam); nieces, Melina McPherson (Steve), Pat Thompson and Shevly Hillagas (Jack); nephews, Tom Hook (Jean) and Jeff Grove; great-nieces, Brittany, Kelsey, Kim and Amy; great-nephews, Samuel, Joseph, Dane, Hunter, Jeff and Jim and a number of cousins and extended family.

A celebration of her life will be held on September 14th at 2:00 at Great Bridge Baptist Church, 640 S. Battlefield Blvd, Chesapeake, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Great Bridge Baptist Church, Khedive Shrine Building Fund, Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society and The Union Mission. Please visit her Book of Memories at www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a note of encouragement to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Graham Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Graham Funeral Home
Download Now