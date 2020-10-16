Sarah Blumenthal Zedd, 95, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020, in Yorktown, Va. She was the former owner, with her husband, of the A&B Market in South Norfolk. Born in Portsmouth, Va., she was the daughter of the late Morris and Bertha Rosenblatt Blumenthal. She was preceded in death by both her beloved husband, Stanley Zedd, and her daughter, Suzanne Molly Zedd.
Sarah was a life-long member of B'Nai Israel Congregation in Norfolk.
Left to cherish her memory is her granddaughter, Rosanne Z. Stupar and husband, Michael and great-granddaughters, Sadie and Aliyah, of Yorktown, VA (with whom Sarah resided); her son, Solomon, granddaughter Veronica Irwin (Craig) and great-grandchildren Zealand, Lila Rose, and Meadow, of Virginia Beach, Va. Also left to remember Sarah are Giselle Bennafield, Sharon Langford, and Nikki Jackson, who befriended, comforted, and cared for Sarah during her last few months.
A graveside funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to B'Nai Israel Congregation, Norfolk, VA. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.hdoliver.com
.