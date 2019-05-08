Sarah C. Martin passed away peacefully at Beth Sholom Village on May 5, 2019. Sarah was born May 1, 1926 in Norfolk, VA and was the second of two children born to Hilda Virginia Raby Sykes and Lemuel M. Sykes. Sarah and her husband, Ed, were much loved charter members of The Garden (St. Johnâ€™s) UMC where they were very instrumental in establishing and building a new church. She especially loved teaching the Bible and was very active throughout the years in leadership and in the United Methodist Women. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Edward S. Martin, her brother Buster Sykes, and her son Raymond Coleson. Sarah is survived by her children, June Rae Doyle, Fran Dennis (Dave) and Ed Martin (Margaret); grandchildren Jimmy Coleson (Caren), Sandy Waymire (Chris), Tommy Coleson (Rachel), Scott Coleson (Jasmin), Chrissie Kennelly (Tim), Beth Copen (Tim), Billy Doyle (Heidi), Peter Doyle (Cathy), Amber Sloan, Noah Martin, Walker Martin; 21 great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren. The family especially expresses their appreciation to the staff of Seaside Health Center and Beth Sholom Villages for their incredible and loving care of Sarah. The family will greet visitors on Thursday, May 9th - 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Tidewater Drive Chapel of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, 8464 Tidewater Drive, Norfolk. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am Friday, May 10th at The Garden United Methodist Church, 2709 Greendale Ave., Norfolk by Rev. Christa Springstead. A service of interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The Garden UMC. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot from May 8 to May 9, 2019