Sarah E. Perry, 95 year old Norfolk Resident (Diggs Park and Calvary Towers), Beloved Mother and Life-long Friend to many, peacefully transitioned on May 3rd at the Beaufont Rehab & Medical Center, Richmond, VA. She will be fondly remembered as the "Bike Lady" giving peppermints to everyone she met and saying "God loves you and I do to." Viewing @ Metropolitan Funeral Home, 120 W. Berkley Ave, May 7, 12-6pm.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
7
Viewing
12:00 - 6:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Metropolitan Funeral Home
120 West Berkley Ave 
Norfolk, VA 23523
(757) 494-1800
