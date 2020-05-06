Sarah E. Perry, 95 year old Norfolk Resident (Diggs Park and Calvary Towers), Beloved Mother and Life-long Friend to many, peacefully transitioned on May 3rd at the Beaufont Rehab & Medical Center, Richmond, VA. She will be fondly remembered as the "Bike Lady" giving peppermints to everyone she met and saying "God loves you and I do to." Viewing @ Metropolitan Funeral Home, 120 W. Berkley Ave, May 7, 12-6pm.



