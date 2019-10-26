The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Services
Altmeyer Funeral Home
929 Battlefield Boulevard S.
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 482-3311
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Altmeyer Funeral Home
929 Battlefield Boulevard S.
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Altmeyer Funeral Home
929 Battlefield Boulevard S.
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Burial
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
Western Branch Baptist Church Cemetery
6952 Old Myrtle Road
Suffolk, VA
View Map
Sarah Elizabeth Johnson Harrison

Sarah Elizabeth Johnson Harrison Obituary
Sarah Elizabeth Johnson Harrison, 94, passed away on October 23, 2019. She was born in Ocean View to the late Ernest Linwood Johnson and Sarah Elizabeth Johnson. Mrs. Harrison retired as a nursing assistant with Holmes Convalescent Center in Virginia Beach after 17 years. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years James Edward Harrison, Sr.; and two brothers, Ernest Linwood Johnson, Jr. and William J. "Bud" Johnson.

Left to cherish her memory are four daughters, Nancy Harrison, Pat Harrison Fulton (Butch), Jimmie Ann Oliver (Joe), and Janie H. Bailey (Ronald); son, James E. Harrison Jr. (Donna); eight grandchildren, Jim, Tristan, Leigh, Elizabeth, Jerrie Anne, Ryan, Brittany, and Jacob; and 12 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Altmeyer Funeral Home, 929 S. Battlefield Blvd., Chesapeake. A Celebration of Life service will be Monday, October 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Charles Harrison, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Western Branch Baptist Church Cemetery, 6952 Old Myrtle Road, Suffolk. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 26, 2019
