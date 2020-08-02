1/1
Sarah Elizabeth (Oliver) Knorr
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sarah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sarah Elizabeth Oliver Knorr, 65, died peacefully on July 16 after a long illness.Â Sarah was a fierce and tender-hearted advocate for people, animals, the environment, social justice, the arts and more. Her professional career gave her the perfect platform to live out her values as she advocated for those who really needed an advocateâ€"during recent years working for the Commonwealth of Virginia atÂ Community Rehabilitation Case Management Services in the Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services. Â Early in her career she was able to bring people and the arts together on an intimate level at Cultural Experiences Unlimited in Norfolk, Va. She then worked tirelessly to help folks gain access to assistive technology at the Virginia Assistive Technology System.Â 

Sarah grew up in Virginia Beach as a part of a large extended family including her parents (now deceased), Stanley and Alvis Moore Oliver. She is survived by her husband Kenneth H. Knorr and her children and grandchildren Heather Knorr and Alba (Carrboro, NC) and Daniel Knorr, Amy and Emilyn Moon (Lake Tahoe, CA), as well as three sisters Ginger Smith (Bill/Williamsburg VA), Anne Shotwell (Bob/Glen Allen, VA) and Jean Klughart (Kevin/Denton, TX) and too many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends to count.

In Sarah's office and home there were always feathers, rocks and shells to bring to mind her love of nature. In her emails there were poems by Mary Oliver, Mark Nepo and others as well as links to the best of what she'd heard on NPR. In her car there were books and CDs for herself and for her devoted chosen family membersâ€"well-loved sisters and brothers from other fathers and mothers. Her love of art was expressed by the art she bought and displayed from emerging artists and by the art she woreâ€"jewelry and clothing that expressed who she was and what she loved. And always . . . always in the back of Sarah's mind there was a thoughtful essay, story or poem that she was composing.Â 

Many of those who loved Sarah feel that they will continue to know and love her and that somehow she'll connect her friends and family members in a way that the dance will go on, with her cheering us on from the sidelines.

If you would like to make a donation in Sarah's memory, please choose an organization that supports some of her core values: racial and social justice, disability rights, access to the arts, environmental causes, end-of-life care or animal rights.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
18 West Frederick Street
Staunton, VA 24401
5408862363
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 28, 2020
Kenny, we're so sorry.
Rick and Dana Eastman
Dana M. Eastman
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved