Sarah Frances DeBerry Savransky went home to be with her Lord and Savior on May 15, 2019 in Chesapeake, Virginia. She was 92.Sarah Frances was born in Northampton County, North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Mania DeBerry, her brothers Marvin, Howard, C.W. and Willie Paul DeBerry, her sisters Hollie Bridges, Elsie Keeter and Viola Martin, and former husbands George Brown, Joseph Frank, and Pablo Savransky. She is survived by her daughters Pamela (Jan) Snedecor, Cynthia (Ken) Jones, Amy(Jack) Taylor, Son George Brown Jr. and step daughter Myra Savransky. Grandchildren Ray Snedecor, Melanie Matthews, Jessica Doherty, Timothy, Brian Halfacre, Tabitha Culbertson, Jacqueline Taylor. Great Grandchildren Alex Snedecor, Christopher Matthews, Megan and Ashley Doherty, Sheridan, Aurora, Carter, Garrett, Elara, Ethan and Lucas Halfacre, Kayla and Jayden Culbertson, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A graveside service will be held at Rosewood Memorial Park, 631 North Witchduck Road, Virginia Beach Virginia 23462, on May 22, 2019 at 2:00 PM. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Ms. Savranskyâ€™s life. In lieu of flowers, please donate to , 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD, 20871. Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater is handling arrangements.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 19, 2019
