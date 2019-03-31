Home

Human, Sarah Frances, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019. Beloved daughter of Francis W. Human III and Deborah Human (nee Keyhill); loving sister of ChloÃ© Human; cherished niece of Daniel Human, David Human, Christy Hughes and Genya Human and Leslie Wudel and Jeffrey E. Brown of Elizabeth, CO; dear cousin and friend to many. Had her life not been shortened, she wanted to make a career in Psychology and be able to help the lives of thousands with their mental health. Sarah was an award winning artist and co-winner of the National History Day for the State of Missouri. Visitation from 4-7:00pm on Tues., April 2, and from 4-7:00pm on Wed., April 3, at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, MO 63122. Funeral Service at 1:00pm on Thurs., April 4, at Bopp Chapel. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Our Ladyâ€™s Inn, 4223 S. Compton Saint Louis, MO 63111. www.boppchapel.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 31, 2019
