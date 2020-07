Sarah "Nita" Cook, 91, passed away on July 18, 2020. She was born on July 11, 1929 to the late Ina and Otis Hales in Mississippi.She is survived by her daughters, Gina Wickizer and husband Russell; and Paula Cook; sisters, Faye Gibson and Norma Adams; brother, Bill Hales; three grandchildren, Mike Wilkins and wife Allie, Russell Wickizer III and Lauren Wickizer; and one great-grandchild, Lillian Wilkins.Services are private. You may offer your condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com