The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater
3345 Croft St
Norfolk, VA 23513
(757) 855-0885
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
421 Butterfly Dr
Chesapeake, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Hale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Lee Barger Hale

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sarah Lee Barger Hale Obituary
Sarah Lee Barger Hale, 73, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2019 in her Chesapeake home surrounded by family.

Sarah was predeceased by her parents, Edgar & Dorothy Barger. She graduated from Norview High School in 1964 and was a homemaker who enjoyed creating beaded jewelry and sharing her creations with others.

Sarah is survived by her husband of 54 years, Wayne Hale; son Brian and his wife Tina; sister Joyce Robertson (Brian); brother Eddie Barger (Olivia); and many nephews and nieces.

A Gathering of family and friends for a celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 2-4 pm at 421 Butterfly Dr, Chesapeake, Va. 23322. Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater assisted the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater
Download Now