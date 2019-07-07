|
|
Sarah Lee Barger Hale, 73, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2019 in her Chesapeake home surrounded by family.
Sarah was predeceased by her parents, Edgar & Dorothy Barger. She graduated from Norview High School in 1964 and was a homemaker who enjoyed creating beaded jewelry and sharing her creations with others.
Sarah is survived by her husband of 54 years, Wayne Hale; son Brian and his wife Tina; sister Joyce Robertson (Brian); brother Eddie Barger (Olivia); and many nephews and nieces.
A Gathering of family and friends for a celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 2-4 pm at 421 Butterfly Dr, Chesapeake, Va. 23322. Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater assisted the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 7, 2019