Sarah Lee Palmerton is now flying high with the angels. Sally, Sal Gal lived life to the fullest and touched numerous people with her infectious smile and zest for living. She will be missed by her daughter Debi Haines, her son Doug Palmerton and wife Tina and two wonderful grandchildren, Max and Jacob and many nephews and nieces. A private service will take place on a later date. The family requests donations made in her memory go to the Hospice Enhancement Fund at West Minister Canterbury Foundation 3100 Shore Dr, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 27, 2019