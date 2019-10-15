|
|
VIRGINIA BEACH - Sarah O'Rourke passed away October 11, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Sarah was born in Augusta, Kentucky to the late Everette and Anna McCane. She is also predeceased by the love of her life and husband of 61 years, CAPT Ernest R. O'Rourke, mother, father, brother, sister and grandparents.
Sarah graduated from August High School and TCC. After meeting the Captain and getting married, she traveled with him for the 42 years of his Naval career. They raised two daughters during that time and his final orders brought them to Virginia Beach, VA where they remained after his retirement. She spent years being the caretaker for the Captain during his illness till the date of his death. Sarah had a wide range of hobbies. She was an expert seamstress, even designing and creating her daughter's wedding dress. She was also a gardener and a master crafter, showcasing her creations at many craft shows. She loved being a substitute teacher for the Virginia Beach School system once her grandchildren were in elementary school, just so she could be near them. They were here pride and joy. There were not many weekends that they were not spending the night at Ghee and Papaw's when they were young. She was at all of their sporting events, never missing game. You could hear her cheer them on, even if was during warm up. She loved her girls, too. Traveling, shopping and just spending a lot of time with them, especially after the passing of the Captain.
She was a member of the Lifehouse Church of Virginia Beach, and a member of the Women's Auxiliary VFW, Post 392.
Left to cherish Sarah's memory are her daughters, Desiree and her husband, Jay Payne, whom she adored and Debbie Butler (Bob); her grandchildren, Curt Payne, Alex Payne (Jenna), and Jayme Rivera (Tony); her great-grandchildren, Jaden, Maya, and Beckett Payne; and her newest grandchild of 3 months, Caroline Payne. We are all so happy that she was able to see and spend time with Sweet Caroline. She also leaves her loving sister, Judy (Manley) and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her ganddogs that she loved so much, Bindi, Scrappy, Kiya, Chance and Piper.
Sarah never met a stranger. Everyone she met became a friend. She had many near and far.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, from 12-1:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Colonial Grove Memorial Park. Memorial donations can be made Lifehouse Church, P.O Box 10418, Virginia Beach, VA 23450. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 15, 2019