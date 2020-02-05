|
Sarah Rebecca Wright, 91, joined the celestial choir on January 29, 2020. Born in Richmond, VA she was preceded in death by her father, Allen Briggman, her mother, Virginia Briggman and her only sister, Helen Hinton. She left college to travel with her husband of 70 years who was a member of the U.S. Navy, returned to Virginia in 1966 and graduated from Norfolk Sate College in 1970. She began employment at the Virginia Employment Commission where she worked from 1970 to her retirement in 1988. Upon retirement, she became a substitute teacher for the Norfolk City Public Schools and Virginia Beach Public School systems. On May 2, 1992, she became a member of the Beta Theta Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.where she was chosen Zeta of the Year and an Unsung Hero. She enjoyed camping, traveling, sewing, entertaining and praising our Lord with her beautiful soprano voice.
She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Benjamin L. Wright, Sr., 3 children, 6 grandchildren, 7 great grands and a plethora of family and friends.
Services will be held on Friday, February 7 at St. Mark AME Church, 1470 Potters Rd., Virginia Beach, VA 23452. An Omega Omega ceremony for the ladies of Zeta Phi Beta will be held from 9:30am to 10:00am. Visitation from 10:00am to 11:00am, funeral service at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Mark AME Church--Building Fund.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020