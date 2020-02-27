Home

Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Wright Funeral Home
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Wright Funeral Home
Sarah S. Lowe Obituary
Franklin - Sarah Spivey Lowe, 96, widow of Stanley Graves Lowe and a long time former resident of Walters and The Village at Woods Edge, passed away February 25, 2020 in the East Pavilion. She was the daughter of the late Reuben "Scott" Spivey and Sarah "Carrie" Carr Spivey. Sarah was also predeceased by two brothers John Reuben Spivey and Benjamin C. Spivey and a sister Martha Lorita Spivey. She was a member of Colosse Baptist Church and the Order of Eastern Star, Franklin Chapter.

Left to cherish her memory are a daughter Carolyn Lowe Scott (Durwood) of Windsor; two grandsons T. Dale Scott (Edith) and S. Dane Scott (Renee); and four great grandchildren Spencer, Meredith, Grayson, and Parker Scott.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Wright Funeral Home with the Rev. Tim Webb officiating. Burial will follow in Colosse Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 7-8:30 PM Friday in the funeral home and suggests that memorial donations be made to the Colosse Baptist Church Cemetery Perpetual Care Fund, 6361 Rhodes Dr., Windsor, VA 23487. The family would like to thank Dr. Dan Peak and the staff of The Village at Woods Edge and the East Pavilion for their dedicated care.

Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 27, 2020
