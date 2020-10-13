Sarah T. Brown passed away in her home on Monday, October 5, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Nathaniel D. Turner and Gracie Wright Turner; her siblings, Nathaniel Turner, Annie T. Ausby, and Robert L. Turner; and her beloved husband of 64 years, "Sonny," Joseph Brown, Sr. Sarah was a 1946 graduate of I.C. Norcom High School. She received her Bachelor's degree from Virginia State University and her Master's degree from Old Dominion University. She retired from the Portsmouth Public Schools System, having taught at Douglass Park Elementary, Mt. Hermon Elementary, and Hodges Manor Elementary. As a reading specialist, she opened up the world of reading literacy for hundreds of children.
Sarah enjoyed memberships in Celestial Baptist Church, Centennial Baptist Church, and Olive Branch Baptist Church, and was a Deaconess and member of the Missionary Society. She was a Past Matron of Mt. Hermon Chapter #19, Order of Eastern Star; Past District Most Noble Governor of Household of Ruth; member of the Tidewater Baptist Women Missionaries; Zeta Phi Beta Sorority; Program Chairman, Portsmouth Reading Council, and Reading Teacher of the Year.
She is survived by her children, Grace Brown Womack (James) of Orange, CA; Joseph Brown, Jr. (Cecelia) of Portsmouth; Michael Brown (Naima) of Pomona, CA; and Victor Brown (Phyllis) of Portsmouth; 9 grandchildren; several great- and great-great grandchildren; sisters-in-law Doris Brown McCall of Jacksonville, FL and Hazel Turner of Portsmouth; brothers-in-law Willie Brown of Jacksonville and Cassell Brown of New Jersey; nieces, nephews, and countless friends and extended family.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Home, 1520 Effingham Street, Portsmouth. Funeral Services will be on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. in the Fisher Funeral Home Chapel. The service will be livestreamed, www.facebook.com/fisherfuneral
. Burial will follow the services at Roosevelt Memorial Gardens, Chesapeake, Virginia.