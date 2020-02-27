|
Sarah Virginia Epps Hargrove went home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 7:58 a.m. She was born October 14,1926 to the Late Willie and Lucretia Rodgers Epps of Nansemond County, VA. Sarah was a beautician by trade, but most of all, she was a loving mother, strong disciplinarian and an extraordinary home maker. Because Sarah loved her family dearly and others as well, she provided food and delicacies at her table for anyone. She was a marvelous, nourishing caregiver for several children from their infancy until their elementary school years. She taught her children to love and respect others and to always put God first in their lives. Sarah was a member of Union Baptist Missionary Church in Suffolk, VA and attended there regularly until her health began to decline. She was gifted in mathematics and often remembered phone numbers of those who temporarily forgot their own. As a widow and a single mom, she was able to send all of her seven children to college, and she witnessed their success in their chosen career paths.
Sarah was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Lucretia Epps, six brothers and sisters, her husband Jacob Hargrove, and son Tedlee Mazeraski Hargrove. She leaves to carry on her legacy her children: Sammy (Carol) Hargrove, Dr. Sandra H. Smith (Roderick), Jocelyn D. Hargrove, Vincent C. Hargrove, Brenda L.L. Hargrove-Scott, Lucinda Metcalf (Kevin), and a daughter-in-law Jacqueline W. Hargrove. She is also survived by a sister Alberta Weaver, and paternal brothers and sisters: Joyce Gaines, Peola Tolliver (Vernon), Carroll Gaines (Patricia), Deborah Johnson (Clarence), Brida Royal- Porter (David), and Reginald Gaines (Caroline). Also to carry on her legacy, she leaves one granddaughter Dr. Rodrienne L. Smith, and three grandsons: Tedrick L. Hargrove, Timothy L. Hargrove, and William B. Scott, III, as well as a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
A life celebration service will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 29 at Union Baptist Missionary Church, 5414 Nansemond Parkway, Suffolk, VA. A viewing for family and friends is scheduled for Friday, February 28 from 4 - 7 p.m. at J.T. Fisher Funeral Services, 1248 George Washington Highway N., Chesapeake, VA.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 27, 2020