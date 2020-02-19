|
Sarita Rebe Sachs, 87, the wife of Judge Leonard B. Sachs, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 17th, 2020.
Sarita was born in Havana, Cuba. She and her family arrived in Norfolk, Va. in 1944. She graduated from Maury High School and attended Old Dominion University.
Sarita started her career as a bookkeeper who contributed a great deal for the support of her family while her husband finished college, the Air Force, and law school. Later she went on to sell real estate and World Book Encyclopedias door to door. She was so successful in her World Book Sales that she won an all expense trip to Hawaii.
Sarita was an active member of Temple Israel Synagogue and it's Sisterhood. She was also a devoted volunteer of Beth Sholom Home before moving there 2 years ago.
She is survived by her loving husband, Judge Leonard B. Sachs; her loving children, Jeffry A. Sachs (Lynn Sachs) of Virginia Beach, Va., Jacquelyn Furman (Howard Furman) of Needham, Mass., and Amy Sachs (Bruce Kershner) of Gaithersburg, Md.; her devoted sister, Cecelia Higger; her 7 beloved grandchildren, Shira Furman, Danielle Smoot (David Smoot), Micaela Furman, Sara Sachs, Rachel Sachs, Zoe Kershner and Max Kershner; and her many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Sarita was predeceased by her father, Sam Rebe, her mother, Ida Rebe and her older sister, Rose Wrobel.
May her memory be a blessing to all she loved.
A funeral service will be conducted at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19th at Temple Israel with Rabbi Michael Panitz officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Temple Israel of Norfolk, Va. and Beth Sholom Village of Virginia Beach.
H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be offered to the family through hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 19, 2020