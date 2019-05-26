SAUL HENRY LOWE, 93, died on March 31, 2019, after a courageous battle with Parkinsonâ€™s Disease. Mr. Lowe was born on October 30, 1925, in German Township, Pennsylvania. He was a graduate of Virginia Tech and had career in engineering at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Portsmouth, Virginia.Mr. Lowe was predeceased by his loving wife, Ulla Kell Lowe, to whom he was married for over 46 years. He was also predeceased by his parents, Clarence Finley Lowe and Anna Jeanette Wollcoff Lowe and by his sister, Althea Ruth Lowe McCalmont. Though Mr. Lowe had no children he had many friends during his lifetime, many of whom assisted him during his Parkinsonâ€™s illness. He was a member of several boards and civic organizations in Portsmouth, including the Merrimac Kiwanis, Holiday House of Portsmouth, Inc., Kirk-Cone Rehabilitation, Inc., and the Portsmouth-Chesapeake Area Foundation. He was a Scottish Rite Freemason, a member of the Loyal Order of Moose and Commemorative Air Force among other organizations. He had many and varied interests including photography, investing, and reading and old movies among other things. He will be missed by all the people that knew him.Many thanks are given to those who assisted him during his last years of life, with special thanks to the aides he had from Anytime Home Care, including specially, Sharon Moore, Venus and Anthony.A memorial service will be held at Sturtevant Funeral Home on 5201 Portsmouth Boulevard in Portsmouth, Virginia on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at 3:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to The Portsmouth-Chesapeake Area Foundation at 5907 West Norfolk Road, Suite 101 Portsmouth, Virginia 23703 or to . www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 26, 2019