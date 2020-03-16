Home

Saundra Fenner Butcher

Saundra Fenner Butcher Obituary
Saundra Fenner Butcher, 71, of Roanoke, VA, formerly of Norfolk, VA departed this life on Monday, March 9, 2020. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Larry Butcher; sons, Clusbie Eaddy Jr. and Fenner "Mickey" Eaddy; daughter, Jasmine Stone; and a host of grandchildren, other relatives, and friends. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Norfolk, VA. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 16, 2020
