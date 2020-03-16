|
Saundra Fenner Butcher, 71, of Roanoke, VA, formerly of Norfolk, VA departed this life on Monday, March 9, 2020. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Larry Butcher; sons, Clusbie Eaddy Jr. and Fenner "Mickey" Eaddy; daughter, Jasmine Stone; and a host of grandchildren, other relatives, and friends. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Norfolk, VA. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 16, 2020