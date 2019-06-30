Scott Allan Lunde passed away on June 28, 2019. He is the son of Deborah H. Derleth and Carl Daniel Lunde. He was predeceased by his grandfather Gerald Lunde, grandparents Louise and Lynwood Harrison, and stepfather Lennie Derleth.



Scott loved his family and always put his kids and grandchildren first. He enjoyed U.S. history and was especially knowledgeable on the Civil War. He graduated 5th in his class from Manor High School in 1993. Scott loved going hiking, hunting and enjoyed the outdoors.



He is survived by his mother Deborah H. Derleth; father Carl Daniel Lunde and wife Bobbie; children Daniel, Tracy, Kristy, Gabby, Heather, and Nicole; grandchildren Chloe, Kevin, Kaylee, and Corbin; grandmother Janet Lunde; brothers Wayne Lunde and wife Regina, and Nathan Lunde and wife Christina; stepbrothers DE, Billy and Jeff Williams; niece Emily; nephews Ryan and Nikolas; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.



A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019, 3 PM at Baker-Foster Funeral Home 5685 Lee Farm Lane. Suffolk, VA 23435 officiated by Pastor Leslie Weber. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be offered at RWBakerFH.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 30, 2019