The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baker-Foster Funeral Home
5685 Lee Farm Ln
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 483-1316
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Baker-Foster Funeral Home
5685 Lee Farm Ln
Suffolk, VA 23435
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Baker-Foster Funeral Home
5685 Lee Farm Ln
Suffolk, VA 23435
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Lunde
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott Allan Lunde

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Scott Allan Lunde Obituary
Scott Allan Lunde passed away on June 28, 2019. He is the son of Deborah H. Derleth and Carl Daniel Lunde. He was predeceased by his grandfather Gerald Lunde, grandparents Louise and Lynwood Harrison, and stepfather Lennie Derleth.

Scott loved his family and always put his kids and grandchildren first. He enjoyed U.S. history and was especially knowledgeable on the Civil War. He graduated 5th in his class from Manor High School in 1993. Scott loved going hiking, hunting and enjoyed the outdoors.

He is survived by his mother Deborah H. Derleth; father Carl Daniel Lunde and wife Bobbie; children Daniel, Tracy, Kristy, Gabby, Heather, and Nicole; grandchildren Chloe, Kevin, Kaylee, and Corbin; grandmother Janet Lunde; brothers Wayne Lunde and wife Regina, and Nathan Lunde and wife Christina; stepbrothers DE, Billy and Jeff Williams; niece Emily; nephews Ryan and Nikolas; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019, 3 PM at Baker-Foster Funeral Home 5685 Lee Farm Lane. Suffolk, VA 23435 officiated by Pastor Leslie Weber. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be offered at RWBakerFH.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baker-Foster Funeral Home
Download Now