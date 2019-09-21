The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Schueneman-Tumbleson Funeral Home
219 East Second St.
Kewanee, IL 61443
(309) 852-2600
Scott J. Eggleston


1960 - 2019
Scott J. Eggleston Obituary
Scott J. Eggleston, 59, of Kewanee, IL, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at his home. Scott was born on September 1, 1960 in Camden County, NJ, the son of Abner E. and Edith C. (Simmons) Eggleston. Scott graduated from Bayside High School with the class 1978. Scott married Sherry King on August 2, 1989 in Fairfax, VA, she survives.

Scott is survived by his wife; daughter, Ashley Anderson; two grandchildren, Jorden and Jesse; and two sisters, Phyllis Seabridge, Calawissa, PA, and Gale Walker, St. Johns, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Scott played semi pro football for nine years with the Chesapeake Bay Neptunes. He retired in 2012 from ATC Associates in Virginia. He was also a board member and played for the Joyfund Charity Bowl football game for several years, they helped raise money for children at Christmas. He was a member of the Citizens for Stump Lake, which helped save the lake from developers to keep it open to the public. He had a love for cooking. He also loved spending time with his family.

A private family memorial service will take place at a later date. Please leave an online condolence for Scott's family at www.schuenemantumblesonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 21, 2019
