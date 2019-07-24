The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Indian River Chapel
6568 Indian River Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
(757) 420-2350
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Indian River Chapel
6568 Indian River Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Indian River Chapel
6568 Indian River Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
View Map
Scott Ryan Simmons Obituary
Scott Ryan Simmons, 32, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away July 20, 2019.

Born in Chesapeake, VA, he was a member of One City Church.

Scott was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Harold T. Hardee. Left to cherish his memory: his parents, Brian and Tracy Simmons; maternal grandmother, Allene Hardee of Chesapeake; paternal grandparents, John and Ruth Simmons of Chesapeake; three uncles, Johnny Simmons (Lora), Kenny Simmons (Mandy), and Tom Hardee (Georgia); and three cousins, Kenny, Jr., Fuller, and Geanna.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Indian River Chapel on Thursday, July 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Friday, July 26, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 24, 2019
