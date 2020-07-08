1/
Scottie L. Moore Sr.
1938 - 2020
CHESAPEAKE - Scottie Lee Moore, Sr., 81, of the 2500 block of Livesay Rd. passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 in a local hospital. He was born on December 12, 1938 in Big Stone Gap, VA to the late Clarence and Georgia Moore; was a member of Temple Baptist Church in Chesapeake. Scottie owned and operated Master Sales and Installation Flooring Company, and has been professionally installing carpeting and flooring for over 50 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter in-law, Kim Moore; and a brother, Buddy Moore.

He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Yvonne Moore; two daughters, Stephanie Moore Augustinsky and husband Barry and Rhian Robertson and husband Derek; two sons, Scottie Moore, Jr and his wife Melinda and Eric Moore; two sisters, Jackie Garrison and Betty Casteel; a brother, Gerell Moore and wife Anita; eleven grandchildren, Kasey, Luke, Cody, Ian, Wayne, Steve, Kaylee, Kelly, Kim, Tess and Andrew; six great grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 11 AM Friday, July 10, 2020 at Temple Baptist Church in Chesapeake by Rev. Watson Morgan. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 6 - 8 PM at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. Burial will be private at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk.

Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
JUL
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Temple Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 7, 2020
I am so incredibly heartbroken to have heard the news of Scotties passing. My deepest condolences to the entire Moore family. I was very fortunate to have been able to have meet Scottie and his wonderful wife, Ms. Yvonne and to be their neighbor. I enjoyed sitting with Scottie on the bench in the front yard with Daisy and listing to his stories. He was loved dearly and he will be so incredibly missed!
Tiffany
Neighbor
