CHESAPEAKE - Scottie Lee Moore, Sr., 81, of the 2500 block of Livesay Rd. passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 in a local hospital. He was born on December 12, 1938 in Big Stone Gap, VA to the late Clarence and Georgia Moore; was a member of Temple Baptist Church in Chesapeake. Scottie owned and operated Master Sales and Installation Flooring Company, and has been professionally installing carpeting and flooring for over 50 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter in-law, Kim Moore; and a brother, Buddy Moore.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Yvonne Moore; two daughters, Stephanie Moore Augustinsky and husband Barry and Rhian Robertson and husband Derek; two sons, Scottie Moore, Jr and his wife Melinda and Eric Moore; two sisters, Jackie Garrison and Betty Casteel; a brother, Gerell Moore and wife Anita; eleven grandchildren, Kasey, Luke, Cody, Ian, Wayne, Steve, Kaylee, Kelly, Kim, Tess and Andrew; six great grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 11 AM Friday, July 10, 2020 at Temple Baptist Church in Chesapeake by Rev. Watson Morgan. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 6 - 8 PM at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. Burial will be private at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk.
