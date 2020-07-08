I am so incredibly heartbroken to have heard the news of Scotties passing. My deepest condolences to the entire Moore family. I was very fortunate to have been able to have meet Scottie and his wonderful wife, Ms. Yvonne and to be their neighbor. I enjoyed sitting with Scottie on the bench in the front yard with Daisy and listing to his stories. He was loved dearly and he will be so incredibly missed!

Tiffany

Neighbor