SEAN DAVID WISE 54, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on November 5th in Casselberry, Florida. He is survived by his loving Mother and Father, Cynthia and Paul Wise and his partner of 18 years, Cynthia Kendall. Sean was born in Houston, TX and lived in Puerto Rico, Ireland, Italy and Virginia Beach where he graduated from Kellam High School.

In accordance with his wishes, Sean will be cremated and his ashes taken, along with his beloved dogs, Midge and Jackie, to their special place where they can run forever in the green grass.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 13, 2020.
