Sean Holden Land, 50, passed away on February 5, 2020. He was born in Virginia Beach to David & Lynn Land.
Sean was the most wonderful husband and father who touched the lives of countless people in the community. He has been in the Virginia Beach Fire Department for over 30 years currently holding the rank of Captain. He has also been a Brand Manager for Tres Agaves Tequila for almost 10 years.
In addition to his parents, his life will be remembered and celebrated by his loving wife, Starr Land; his daughters, Madison and Alexandra; his step-son, Chase; his grandfather, Norwood Land; his sister, Shannon and her husband Clark; his nieces, Caitlin and Carly; along with his extended family, co-workers and many friends.
Sean's service will be private. A reception will be held from 12:00-2:00 p.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Virginia Beach Fire Training Center located at 927 S Birdneck Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23451. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Virginia Beach SPCA or the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 8, 2020