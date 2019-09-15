The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
Catholic Church of St. Mark
Virginia Beach, VA
Sean Matthew Gallagher

Sean Matthew Gallagher
Sean left this world and joined his heavenly Father Thursday, September 5th, 2019 at the age of 27. He was a beloved son, brother, cousin, and friend because of his endless kindness and inescapable hugs. All who knew him recognized that he had an unmatched work ethic, and he never hesitated to donate his time to someone who needed his help.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on September 21st, 2019, at 11am at Catholic Church of St. Mark, Virginia Beach, VA, with Father Anthony Mpungu, with a reception to follow. All are welcome to attend. Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services will be caring for the arrangements. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 15, 2019
