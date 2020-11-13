Sean Michael Melehan, 36, passed away on November 8, 2020.
Survivors include his children, Alexander Lee Melehan and Lilly Rainne Melehan and their mother, Courtney Melehan; his mother, Nancy Connors; his father, Michael Melehan; and brother, Trevor Melehan.
He was predeceased by his brother, Eric Lee Musselwhite, and sister, Christie Ann Musselwhite.
Sean graduated with honors from Deep Creek High School and Old Dominion University.
Sean was known for his loyalty, and he will be greatly missed. Sean was a loving father, son and friend. He was a spectacular dad who adored every moment he spent with his kids and his kids adored him right back.
An outdoor service will be held at Charity United Methodist Church (picnic shelter), 4080 Charity Neck Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23457, on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 2 pm.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Sean Michael Melehan Memorial Fund, for the future benefit of his children, www.TMCFunding.com
. Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com
