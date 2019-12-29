|
|
Sean Robert Justice, 28, was born on August 31, 1991 in Norfolk, Virginia and passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019. We know Sean is in God's presence, finally at peace and getting hugs from his loved ones in Heaven.
He is survived by his mother, Tammy Justice; father, Max Justice and his wife, Charlene; brother, Kevin Justice; and a host of very special aunts, cousins and many other friends.
After graduating from Isle of Wight Academy, Sean worked in the food/restaurant business where he had such a passion for food and a love for meatballs. He had an affinity for hot sauces of any kind and the hotter, well the better! He was such a huge sports fan and especially loved his Baltimore Ravens. We know he will be cheering them on during the playoffs.
Sean had such a Big Teddy Bear personality - warm, smiling and always welcoming. He was SO comfortable in his own skin, always wearing his trademark shorts, Ravens t-shirt, hats and hoodies regardless of the occasion. We loved him for who he was.
Sean really loved ALL of his Family dearly. This is the reason that he has left such a huge void in our hearts. We will miss him every day and will lovingly remember all of the great moments and memories that we shared with him. He will always be in our hearts.
A celebration of Sean's Life will be conducted at 2 PM on Saturday January 11, 2020 at Sturtevant Funeral Home Portsmouth Blvd Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Sean Justice Culinary Arts Memorial Fund at any TowneBank location.
Condolences may be offered online at
www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 29, 2019