Sebastian Francis Rio


1926 - 2020
Sebastian Francis Rio Obituary
Sebastian F. Rio passed away April 13, 2020 in Virginia Beach surrounded by his loving family. Sebastian was born October 21, 1926 in Boston, Massachusetts to Mauro and Angela Rio, and was the elder brother of Gloria and Rita.

Sebastian was a proud Navy WWII Veteran and after earning his master's became a Professional Engineer with Sperry/Unisys until he retired. Sebastian enjoyed volunteering at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, playing music at senior care facilities, and singing in the church choir until shortly before his passing.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 67 years Anne Ashton Rio of Truro, Nova Scotia, their children; Chris Rio & spouse Eileen of Maryland, Leslie Rio Bowman of North Carolina, Robin Rio & spouse Jim DeFazio of Virginia, 6 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and many dear friends and church members.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Sebastian's honor may be made to the Hampton Roads Naval Museum https://www.history.navy.mil/content/history/museums/hrnm.html or the https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 19, 2020
